A traffic stop near Raymondville, Texas, turned wild Tuesday night when nearly 100 illegal immigrants tried to escape from a tractor-trailer.

State troopers, local police officers and agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sprang to action when a traffic stop along Highway 77 turned chaotic. Illegal immigrants inside an 18-wheeler tried to escape via a hole in the vehicle’s roof while others needed to be taken to a local hospital because of dehydration.

A Fox News affiliate in San Antonio said the driver and a passenger in the cab were taken into custody by law enforcement.

“It was heat exhaustion and dehydration that was the primary concern or complaint from the patients we treated,” an EMS worker told the station.

Additional details regarding the incident were not released by law enforcement.

