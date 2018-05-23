The Treasury Department on Wednesday warned states crafting workarounds to President Trump’s tax cuts that federal law trumps whatever they might be cooking up to “circumvent” the new $1.5 trillion tax law.

Several states have tried to partially offset some of the tax hikes projected to hit mainly middle-to-upper income residents by setting up new state and local public funds. Taxpayers would pay into the funds, then deduct the payments as charitable contributions to lower their overall federal tax liability.

But Treasury said Wednesday the department plans to propose regulations dealing with such workarounds “in the near future” and that the guidance will make clear that federal tax rules, and not the states’ interpretations of how they might work, dictate how the payments will be treated.

“Despite these state efforts to circumvent the new statutory limitation on state and local tax deductions, taxpayers should be mindful that federal law controls the proper characterization of payments for federal income tax purposes,” reads a notice the department released Wednesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has cast doubt on such workarounds in the past, and analysts have also questioned whether they’d ultimately be ruled legal.

Several blue states like New York and New Jersey have vehemently protested a new $10,000 cap on the amount of state and local taxes their residents can deduct, saying they felt unfairly targeted by the new federal law, which also cuts taxes for nearly all Americans.

The states, in turn, set up new funds for public services that residents can give to and then deduct from their federal taxes as charitable contributions, lowering their overall tax bill to Uncle Sam.

In New York, residents can also take a state tax credit of 85 percent of the donation amount, and a 95 percent credit on their local property tax bill if they give to education or health care funds localities can now create.

In New Jersey, taxpayers can also get a credit on their property tax bill of up to 90 percent of a donation they make to new charity funds set up by localities or school districts.

