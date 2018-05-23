President Trump cannot cannot block people from his Twitter accounts, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, declaring his longtime account @realDonaldTrump a First Amendment forum that he, as a government official, cannot deny access to.

In particularly, Mr. Trump cannot stop people from responding to his tweets, ruled Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, a Clinton appointee, in a groundbreaking ruling that tests the legal limits of what major political figures can do on social media.

The judge said Twitter meets the Supreme Court’s definitions for a “designated public forum,” and preventing people from being able to respond to or comment on his proclamations via tweet based on their antipathy to the president violates the First Amendment.

“The blocking of the individual plaintiffs from the @realDonaldTrump account because of their expressed political views violates the First Amendment,” she wrote.

But the judge said she wouldn’t order Mr. Trump and his top social media guru, Dan Scavino, to change their behavior, saying she didn’t want to get into a separation of powers battle. Instead, she said, she was confident they would “remedy the blocking we have held to be unconstitutional.”

Vote Vets, a group of liberal military veterans and one of the Twitter accounts Mr. Trump had blocked, quickly took to the online forum to ask its followers to pressure the president to comply.

“Will everyone following us please tweet at @realdonaldtrump to follow the Constitution and unblock us, and the 550,000 vets, military families and civilian supporters we represent?” they said.

Mr. Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, has 52.5 million followers — up from 22.1 million on the day he was inaugurated in January 2017.

It’s not clear how many people he’s blocked, but online tallies list some of the names: author Stephen King, anti-Trump activist Holly Figueroa O’Reilly and Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which brought the challenge on behalf of some of those blocked.

@realDonaldTrump has been the president’s Twitter handle since 2009, and he brought it with him into the White House. The White House also runs @POTUS, an account that stays with the current occupant of the White House. That account has 23.2 million followers.

Anyone, regardless of whether they have a Twitter account, can generally view @realDonaldTrump tweets. But being able to comment on a tweet requires following the president — and blocking followers means they cannot jump in with their thoughts.

Justice Department lawyers had said the account is Mr. Trump’s personal outlet.

But Judge Buchwald said that was belied by Mr. Trump using White House employees, such as Mr. Scavino, to help maintain the account.

She also rejected the suggestion that since Twitter is a private company, it’s beyond the reach of First Amendment forum rules, saying that because Mr. Trump and Mr. Scavino also retain control over the account, that means it’s a government space as well.

