President Trump said Wednesday he is “cleaning” up the Justice Department in recent confrontations over spying on his campaign, and said his firing of FBI Director James Comey was a “great service to the country.”

“We’re cleaning everything up,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “This was a terrible situation. We’re not undercutting [the Justice Department]. What I’m doing is a service to this country.”

The president on Monday demanded an investigation of reports that the FBI infiltrated his campaign in 2016 with an informant. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to include the issue as part of an ongoing inspector general’s probe.

Mr. Trump used the term “Spy-gate” twice while discussing it with reporters, and said he wants Justice officials such as Mr. Rosenstein to come clean with what they know about the emerging scandal.

“I hope it’s not so, because if it is, there’s never been anything like it in the history of our country,” the president said. “It looks like a very serious event. But we’ll find out. When they look at the documents, I think people are going to see a lot of bad things happened.”

Asked if he believes President Obama knew about the alleged spying, Mr. Trump replied, “I don’t want to get into yet, but I will tell you … after we look at the proof — would he know? I would certainly hope not. But I think it’s going to be pretty obvious after a while.”

He said Mr. Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, “sort of admitted that they had spies in the campaign inadvertently. I hope it’s not true, but it looks like it is.”

Mr. Clapper said in an interview this week that operatives were not spying on the Trump campaign per se, but were spying “on what the Russians were doing.”

The president is also calling for a meeting, scheduled for Thursday, among top Justice officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray, DNI Dan Coats, and key congressional Republicans to review highly classified information requested by lawmakers from the special counsel’s probe of possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Justice has refused to turn over some requested documents; the meeting is being coordinated by White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, who is not expected to attend.

“I want them all to get together,” Mr. Trump said. “They’ll sit in a room. Hopefully they’ll be able to work it out among themselves. So what I want from Rod [Rosenstein], from the FBI, from everybody — we want transparency. I want total transparency.”

Asked about objections from congressional Democrats to being excluded from the meeting, the president said, “Even they probably want transparency, because this issue supersedes a party. This supersedes Republicans and Democrats.”

The president said Mr. Comey, whom he fired last summer, has “got a lot of problems.”

“I did a great service to this country by firing James Comey,” Mr. Trump said. “If you go into the FBI, a lot of those great people who are working for the FBI will tell you that I did a great thing by firing James Comey. At some point they have an IG [inspector general’s] report, and then let’s see what James Comey has to say. But I assume he’s covered in the IG report.”

