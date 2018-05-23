West Hollywood declared Wednesday as “Stormy Daniels Day,” as the adult-film actress received a ceremonial key to the city, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The Los Angeles-area neighborhood, located between Hollywood and Beverly Hills, held a ceremony at an adult boutique for Ms. Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford.

Ms. Daniels alleges to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006 and is suing the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, for defamation. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Ms. Daniels.

