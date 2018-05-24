Sen. Angus King said Thursday that there should only be one meeting for lawmakers with Department of Justice and FBI officials.

“The reason there are probably two meetings is that they scheduled one with Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy — Republican members of the House — there was such an outcry from just the general public and also from the Democrats here in the Senate and the House, they said well we better have another meeting,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said on CNN.

He said that although Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray will give the same information in both meetings, he warned that different perspectives on the same information can lead people to different conclusions. White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly will also be present for the meetings as well as Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The original meeting with Reps. Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy will take place first followed by another meeting this afternoon with a bipartisan group of lawmakers. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she plans to attend the meeting.

