FBI and Justice Department officials on Thursday will deliver classified briefings on documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, amid rising tensions over President Trump’s accusation that U.S. intelligence spied on his 2016 campaign.

The first meeting is scheduled for noon at Department of Justice headquarters and will include Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Republican California and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, Republican South Carolina.

A second meeting is set for 2 p.m. to include Mr. Coats, Mr. Wray, Mr. Kelly, Mr. Rosenstein, Mr. Gowdy and lawmakers from the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” which includes the top Republicans and Democrats in each chamber and the top Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The second meeting was announced after lengthy negotiations late Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats argued the briefing needed to be delivered to the “Gang of Eight” as opposed to only Mr. Gowdy and Mr. Nunes, who has spent months demanding information from the DOJ into whether a spy planted in the Trump campaign fed their Russian election meddling probe.

In the past week, Mr. Trump has increased calls for the Justice Department to investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. Late Sunday the DOJ buckled in to his demands and announced it would probe any inappropriate surveillance. Mr. Trump’s supporters have since asked how the investigators will thoroughly investigate themselves.

Outrage and rhetoric have escalated all week, with Mr. Trump branding the issue “Spygate” and tweeting Thursday morning that the FBI had been caught in a “major SPY scandal.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted to spying on his campaign and said those within the agencies are starting to speak out, Mr. Trump argued.

“Clapper has now admitted that there was Spying in my campaign. Large dollars were paid to the Spy, far beyond normal. Starting to look like one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. SPYGATE - a terrible thing!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president was seemingly referencing comments Mr. Clapper made on “The View” earlier this week when he said the FBI was “spying” on Russian activities in the 2016 campaign.

On Thursday, Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the scheduled briefing to Mr. Nunes and Mr. Gowdy “a farce” which “will do permanent, longstanding damage to the practice of bipartisan congressional oversight of intelligence.”

Mr. Warner told Fox he plans to attend Thursday’s second FBI/DOJ briefing.

The New York Times was the first to report that the FBI had an informant who met several times with Trump campaign officials who had suspicious contacts linked to Russia.

Separately on Wednesday, Mr. Mueller’s prosecutors asked a federal judge to start the process of sentencing former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who has been a key witness in the investigation since his plea last year to lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors had been pushing off Mr. Papadopoulos’ sentencing for months as he cooperated in the probe. Information about Mr. Papadopoulos’ contact with people linked to Russia during the 2016 campaign triggered the FBI counterintelligence investigation that Mr. Mueller took over.

• Sally Persons and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.