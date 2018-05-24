FBI and Justice Department officials on Thursday gathered with senior lawmakers for classified briefings on documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, amid rising tensions over President Trump’s accusation that U.S. intelligence spied on his 2016 campaign.

A noontime meeting at Justice Department headquarters was attended by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, and Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican and chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee.

The House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, California, also attended, as did Emmet T. Flood, a lawyer representing Mr. Trump in the Russia investigation.

A separate briefing on the same subject at the Capitol included lawmakers from the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” which includes the top Republicans and Democrats in each chamber and the top Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The second meeting ended late Thursday afternoon. Republicans were tight-lipped upon department, but Democratic lawmakers were outspoken.

Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat and his party’s top member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the noon briefing at the Justice Department, “a rogue meeting” which he thought broke protocol on how such meetings are traditionally conducted.

“Never seen a Gang of Eight meeting that included any presence from the White House,” Mr. Warner told reporters after the briefing. “Those individuals left before the substance of it. Unusual times.”

The second meeting was announced after lengthy negotiations late Wednesday evening, according to The Associated Press.

Democrats argued the briefing needed to be delivered to the “Gang of Eight” as opposed to only Mr. Gowdy and Mr. Nunes, who has spent months demanding information from the DOJ into whether a spy planted in the Trump campaign fed their Russian election meddling probe.

Mr. Schiff’s addition to the first briefing appeared to also be a concession to the Democrats’ objection that the Trump administration was providing classified information to only one political party.

Upon departing the Capitol meeting, Mr. Schiff told reporters he still does not believe Mr. Trump’s spying claims.

“Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intelligence agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign or otherwise failed to follow appropriate procedures or protocol,” he said.

In the past week, Mr. Trump has increased calls for the Justice Department to investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. Late Sunday the DOJ buckled in to his demands and announced it would probe any inappropriate surveillance. Mr. Trump’s supporters have since asked how the investigators will thoroughly investigate themselves.

Outrage and rhetoric have escalated all week, with Mr. Trump branding the issue “Spygate” and tweeting Thursday morning that the FBI had been caught in a “major SPY scandal.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted to spying on his campaign and said those within the agencies are starting to speak out, Mr. Trump argued.

“Clapper has now admitted that there was Spying in my campaign. Large dollars were paid to the Spy, far beyond normal. Starting to look like one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. SPYGATE - a terrible thing!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president was seemingly referencing comments Mr. Clapper made on “The View” earlier this week when he said the FBI was “spying” on Russian activities in the 2016 campaign.

On Thursday, Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the scheduled briefing to Mr. Nunes and Mr. Gowdy “a farce” which “will do permanent, longstanding damage to the practice of bipartisan congressional oversight of intelligence.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, Mr. Schiff said Mr. Gowdy and Mr. Nunes were effectively acting as “Donald Trump’s legal defense team in Congress.”

On CNN, Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, gave the opposite opinion, arguing that senior Obama administration officials assured Congress in September 2016 that Russian meddling would not stop the U.S. from holding a legitimate election. But then they dramatically altered their story after Mr. Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Basically from their perspective, the wrong person got elected, and all of a sudden, this is the greatest threat to our democracy that has ever occurred,” Mr. Johnson told CNN.

The New York Times was the first to report that the FBI had an informant who met several times with Trump campaign officials who had suspicious contacts linked to Russia.

Separately on Wednesday, Mr. Mueller’s prosecutors asked a federal judge to start the process of sentencing former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who has been a key witness in the investigation since his plea last year to lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors had been putting off Mr. Papadopoulos’ sentencing for months as he cooperated in the probe. Information about Mr. Papadopoulos’ contact with people linked to Russia during the 2016 campaign triggered the FBI counterintelligence investigation that Mr. Mueller took over.

• Sally Persons contributed to this story, which is based in part on wire service reports.

