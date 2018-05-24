In the market for a new home and have a few million to spare? How about $26 million? That’s the listing for a seven-bedroom, 10-bath, single-family home in the Maryland suburb of Chevy Chase.

Built in 1894, the three-story, Tudor style-home is 13,000 square-feet, with a stone-facade and cottage style peaks. It boasts a grand ballroom off the entryway and a number of private entertaining rooms— like a club, piano and drawing room — no doubt a fixture of high society-parties in the early 20th century.

Surrounding homes for sale in the same neighborhood list for between $1.65 million and $3 million — with an average of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The sale is being represented by Long and Foster real estate, based in Potomac, Maryland. Other homes for sale on the companies site range from between $650,000 to $1.2 million.

The home actually goes by the name Ishpiming, a Native American moniker coined by its second owner, according to a 2010 profile of the mansion and its history in Bethesda Magazine.

It was originally built by Francis Newlands, a politician from Nevada and a successful real estate and land developer throughout the late 19th and early 20th century charged with developing the outer, residential neighborhoods of the burgeoning capital city.

In 1909 the mansion was bought by Washington businessman William S. Corby, according to Bethesda, who oversaw an extensive renovation to the homes present and glamorous state.

The sales listing has been up on Zillow for about a week and has garnered 4,000 views. At least 64 shoppers have saved it to their homes list, according to the site.

