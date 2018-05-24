President Trump’s cancellation of the summit with Kim Jong-un amid hostile posturing from North Korea sets the stage for a new wave of brinkmanship that will center on a quick and dramatic expansion of the administration’s already biting “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against Pyongyang.

The key, according to analysts close to the White House, will be the role played by China and the extent to which Beijing stands behind Mr. Kim in the wake of the sudden breakdown in diplomacy — or sides with Washington and cooperates toward implementing and enforcing sharper and more aggressive sanctions.

“The danger here for the Trump administration is China,” said Anthony Ruggiero, a former Treasury Department sanctions expert, who argued the administration should be ready to expand sanctions not only against North Korean interests, but against Chinese companies as well, in order to coerce Beijing away from backing Pyongyang.

“The key … is China and making clear to the leaders in Beijing that if they side with North Korea, there is going to be some pain against their banks and their interests,” Mr. Ruggiero, a fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Thursday morning.

He made the comments at a discussion hosted in Washington by the Center for the National Interest, moments after news broke that Mr. Trump was canceling the highly anticipated June 12 summit with Mr. Kim in Singapore.

The summit was thrown into doubt in recent days due to increasingly hostile comments from North Korean officials, and Mr. Trump said in a letter to Mr. Kim made public Wednesday morning that Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” were unacceptable.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” the president told the North Korean leader in the letter.

Concerns swirled Wednesday over how Pyongyang might respond. Questions also loomed over how China, which is North Korea’s main economic and political ally, will react to the development.

Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Wallace Gregson said China is aligned with a wider North Korean strategic desire to disrupt the network of U.S. regional alliances in North Asia, including that between Washington, South Korea and Japan — and that Beijing, for the time being, may be willing to turn a blind eye to Pyongyang’s possession of nuclear weapons.

“[China] does not want a democracy on its border [and] it most definitely does not want U.S. forces on its border,” Mr. Gregson said at the discussion hosted by the Center for the National Interest, where he is the senior analyst on China and the Pacific.

“North Korea’s nuclear weapons are a means to that end,” he said, adding that “China would welcome any collateral damage out of all this to the U.S. alliance structure.”

Mr. Ruggiero, meanwhile, said Mr. Trump’s withdrawal from the Kim summit was “not really surprising” because North Korea appears to be unwilling to make a serious commitment to totally abandon its nuclear weapons — a key demand the White House has said must be met up-front for any talks toward sanctions relief to proceed.

“The real question here is whether North Korea has made a strategic decision to denuclearize,” Mr. Ruggiero said. “I think that we now know that they have not.”

He added the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure sanctions framework” remains in place for “a rapid resumption and intensification.”

The first step, Mr. Ruggiero said, will be for the administration to “stop Chinese banks from facilitating North Korean sanctions evasion,” whether it be by Beijing, Russia, Iran or any other international broker seeking to work with Pyongyang going forward.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

