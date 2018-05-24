Count grunge-rock legend Dave Grohl among the entertainers who’ve taken to attacking President Trump.

Mr. Grohl, once the drummer for Nirvana and now front man for the Foo Fighters, told a British news outlet while abroad that the president is a national embarrassment for the U.S.

“I am ashamed of our president,” he said in an interview with British GQ in Buenos Aires. “I feel apologetic for it when I travel.”

He said the reason for his shame is that Mr. Trump hasn’t traveled internationally as much as he has and thus doesn’t understand “that the world isn’t as big as you think it is. It is all in your neighborhood. India, Asia, Iceland aren’t other solar systems.”

Mr. Grohl also said it wasn’t exactly ideological and political disagreements, but personality.

“Listen, who cares what I think about guns or religion, but the thing about Trump that stings the most is this: he just seems like a massive jerk. Right?” he said.

Surprisingly, he concluded that part of the interview, which also touched on how hard it is for him to listen to Nirvana songs since the death of Kurt Cobain, by paraphrasing part of what conservative critics of artists’ politicking say — that politics doesn’t matter to art.

“I know a lot of wonderful people who don’t share my politics and you can bet tomorrow night in the stadium not everyone will share the same opinion or hold the same views. But when I sing ‘My Hero’ they will all sing it with me. In the three hours that I am on stage, none of that matters,” he said.

