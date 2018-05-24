President Trump said Thursday that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted to spying on his campaign and said those within the agencies are starting to speak out.

“Clapper has now admitted that there was Spying in my campaign. Large dollars were paid to the Spy, far beyond normal. Starting to look like one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. SPYGATE - a terrible thing!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president was seemingly referencing comments Mr. Clapper made on “The View” earlier this week when he said the FBI was “spying” on Russian activities in the 2016 campaign.

“Not surprisingly, the GREAT Men & Women of the FBI are starting to speak out against Comey, McCabe and all of the political corruption and poor leadership found within the top ranks of the FBI. Comey was a terrible and corrupt leader who inflicted great pain on the FBI! #SPYGATE” he added.

Clapper has now admitted that there was Spying in my campaign. Large dollars were paid to the Spy, far beyond normal. Starting to look like one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. SPYGATE - a terrible thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

Not surprisingly, the GREAT Men & Women of the FBI are starting to speak out against Comey, McCabe and all of the political corruption and poor leadership found within the top ranks of the FBI. Comey was a terrible and corrupt leader who inflicted great pain on the FBI! #SPYGATE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.