The charges that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face reportedly include first-degree rape.

CNN reported late Thursday evening, citing “a source familiar with the investigation,” that Mr. Weinstein will turn himself in to authorities Friday morning on charges of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

The former case, CNN reported, produced charges of both first-degree and third-degree rape. The latter assault involved forcing oral sex on a woman and has resulted in a first-degree sexual assault charge.

CNN did not name the women, but some of the world’s most famous actresses, including Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and Paz de la Huerta, have accused Mr. Weinstein publicly of rape and/or sexual assault.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,” Ms. McGowan said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

In New York, first-degree rape can result in a prison sentence of 25 years.

