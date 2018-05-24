The House’s tax-writing panel advanced a massive GOP welfare-reform bill Thursday, keeping a legislative priority for Speaker Paul D. Ryan on track for passage.

The bill, dubbed the Jobs for Success Act, would tighten eligibility requirements for federal assistance and ask states to push recipients to find and keep a job.

The Ways and Means Committee favorably recommended the bill to the full House, 22 votes to 14, along party lines, after GOP members rejected Democrats’ efforts over the two-day markup to increase money for job training, child care or drug recovery for those on welfare.

Disputes over funding levels and whether the Republican majority is doing enough to support parents who want to work signaled there will be a similar rift on the House floor and a filibuster in the Senate.

The bill would make states work with welfare recipients on a game plan for finding work, and would score states on their ability to place and keep their residents in jobs.

It also requires states to describe how they’re using federal funds, rather than just detailing how much is spent, and limits on benefits to those making 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less. Right now, there is no federal limit on who can receive assistance, leaving states to receive block grants and set their own caps.

The bill would maintain the current funding level of about $30 billion per year, with the federal government posting about $16.5 billion in block-grants and states providing the rest in matching funds.

Democrats said funding for the program has been frozen since its inception, amounting to a 35-percent cut once inflation is factored in, so the GOP should increase the corporate tax rate to pay for more services.

GOP lawmakers just slashed those rates, however, as part of their landmark tax-cut bill.

Passing the welfare bill this year is a major goal for Mr. Ryan, who counts it as part of his legacy-building anti-poverty agenda.

Republicans said too many people stay on the welfare rolls indefinitely, keeping them out of the productive workforce and sapping taxpayer-funded benefits.

