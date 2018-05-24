BERLIN (AP) - The United Nations nuclear watchdog says Iran appears to be complying with a 2015 deal with major powers that was meant to stop it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The United States pulled out of the pact earlier this month, and wants to impose tough sanctions on Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in Vienna Thursday, in its first report since the U.S. withdrawal, that Iran continues to stay below the maximum level to which it can enrich uranium and appears to be fulfilling other obligations.

However, the agency criticizes in the report that Iran is slow when it comes to “complementary access” inspections, which are part of the deal.

The report says, “timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would … enhance confidence.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.