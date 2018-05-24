COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - An open government advocate says a South Carolina Supreme Court decision means the public won’t have the right to know how $60 million in taxes are spent.
Justices ruled 4-1 on Wednesday the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce isn’t a public body under the state Freedom of Information Act.
The chamber received nearly $2 million from accommodation taxes last year. Overall, the state collects about $60 million from the 2 percent tax on hotel rooms and gives some of that money to chambers to promote tourism.
The chambers say they already have strong oversight and a ruling against them would mean more red tape.
South Carolina Press Association Executive Director Bill Rogers says the ruling means the money is “going down a rat hole never to be seen again.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.