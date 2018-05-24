A potential mass shooting in Oklahoma City was prevented by an armed citizen killing the pistol-wielding gunman, the city’s police department reported Thursday evening.
Three people were injured in the attack on Louie’s Grill & Bar in Oklahoma City, the department’s Twitter feed told the public. But a much bloodier scene was averted when the attacker was taken down.
“The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen,” the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote on Twitter.
The feed later elaborated that the person “confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him.”
The police added that “the shooter’s motive is unknown and his identity is not yet confirmed.”
There was no indication of terrorism, the department said.
The National Rifle Association connected the dots and tweeted about the case as an example of an armed citizenry and the exercise of the Second Amendment.
“BREAKING: ‘A man entered a restaurant in Oklahoma and “opened fire,” injuring at least two people before he was fatally shot by an “armed citizen,”’ police said,’” the gun-rights group tweeted, adding the hashtags “#2A” “#NRA” and #ArmedCitizen.”
A woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds, but apparently “are going to survive,” Capt. Bo Matthews, a police spokesman, told The Associated Press.
A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape, AP reported.
Police set up both a tip line and a family-reunification center after sealing off the area, which it described as “the area of Britton/Hefner Parkway.”
