White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said Thursday that the administration will continue negotiating with China to try and get to an even playing field on imports and exports.

“The president’s going to continue to advocate to make sure that there’s a level playing field. We prefer there be no tariffs on imports and no tariffs on what we’re trying to send to Asia,” Mr. Short said on Fox Business.

He said that regarding the issue of intellectual property with China, President Trump is aware of the problem and will work to protect American products.

“You can rest assured that the administration’s gonna make sure that we’re very strong in making sure that we’re protecting intellectual property in this country,” Mr. Short said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump increased the tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting a similar increase on U.S. goods going to China. Ongoing talks between the administration and the Chinese have brought down tariffs on car imports slightly, but fears of a trade war still remain.

