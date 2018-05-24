An Indian restaurant west of Toronto was hit by an explosion Thursday evening, causing numerous injuries, some of them critical.

Officials told Canada’s Global News that 15 to 20 people were injured, three of them critically after the blast in Mississauga, Ontario.

There was no immediate official word on the cause of the explosion, which happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Bombay Bhel restaurant, located in a plaza at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue

The Twitter feed for Peel Paramedics posted that three patients had been taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in critical condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.