The Pentagon this week issued a blistering assessment of North Korea, arguing that simply staying in power while building up a powerful nuclear arsenal for an expected military confrontation with the U.S. are Kim Jong-un’s only real objectives.

The Defense Department’s annual assessment of the situation in North Korea — which included findings that Mr. Kim is failing miserably at providing basic services, such as food, for citizens — comes as President Trump says he’s preparing for a historic summit next month with Mr. Kim in Singapore, though it’s by no means clear that the meeting will actually take place.

In its report, the Pentagon said Mr. Kim’s goals center on deterring any foreign intervention from the peninsula, eliminating any perceived threats to his family’s grip on control, and to elevate North Korea to “world power” status.

“The regime’s overriding strategic goal is to ensure the Kim family’s perpetual rule of North Korea,” the Pentagon said in its review, which is mandated by Congress to be completed each year.

Nuclear weapons, military analysts said, are central to that fundamental goal.

“The increased pace of nuclear and ballistic missile testing under Kim Jong Un, and its new rhetoric about achieving ‘final victory’ over the United States … suggest the regime seeks to achieve a capability that goes beyond minimal deterrence to one that could provide greater freedom of action for North Korean aggression or coercion against its neighbors,” the Pentagon said. “North Korea may reason, incorrectly, that possession of nuclear weapons makes it immune from retaliation if it attacks a non-nuclear state.”

The Trump administration in recent weeks has tried to offer assurances that Mr. Kim could remain in power if he agrees to full, permanent denuclearization. The North Korean regime had seemed open to the idea, and began taking some initial steps widely viewed as positive.

The North Koreans, for example, on Thursday said they began to dismantle a key nuclear testing facility.

There are, however, differences between the two sides as to what denuclearization actually means, and the prospects for a deal remain murky.

The White House also had used the potential for economic growth as a way to push Mr. Kim toward the negotiating table. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials have promised that U.S. businesses will pour money into North Korea as soon as economic sanctions are lifted — a major concession to Mr. Kim if he’s willing to give up nuclear weapons.

The Pentagon’s assessment of the situation inside North Korea, which was conducted last year and released publicly earlier this week, makes clear that the country is in dire need of such foreign investment, as Mr. Kim’s regime has failed at providing even the most basic services for his people. And as its ability to provide for its citizens has decreased, North Korean leadership has ramped up incarceration and indoctrination of citizens.

“Internally, the Kim regime seeks to maintain ideological control over a population that is growing less reliant on the state because it no longer provides basic goods and services outside the capital and major cities,” the Pentagon said. “The regime continues to give top priority to ideological indoctrination, intimidation, and preferential treatment of the privileged elite in Pyongyang and of select military units.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.