Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Thursday that she has requested a review of possible bias against conservatives on social media as fears of censorship increase.

Mrs. McDaniel said she co-wrote the letter to the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter requesting the review with Brad Parscale, former Trump campaign digital director and current 2020 campaign manager.

“People are very concerned that conservative voices are going to be suppressed on social media,” Mrs. McDaniel said on Fox News. “Of course, many of their users are conservatives and so Brad and I feel preemptively, we have to get out ahead of this, talk to Facebook, talk to Twitter, ask them for transparency, let us know what you’re going to do to make sure that every voice has a say on these social media platforms especially before this critical midterm.”

In the letter, they asked for an explanation on how the platforms will ensure equally across political viewpoints and ensure there is not censorship against conservative voices. They also asked that the review be transparent and to hear a response by June 18.

Mr. Parscale said that he still hears from conservative voices on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter who say they’re being “shadow-banned” or blocked.

“I think the public deserves that transparency and we need to know that conservative voices have a chance to get their message out,” he said. “This is a big problem.”

Earlier this month, Facebook brought on former Republican Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona to look into the allegations. Mr. Zuckerberg also spoke of the accusations on bias during his testimony on Capitol Hill last month.

“We’re proud of the discourse and the different ideas that people can share on the service, and that is something that as long as I’m running the company I’m going to be committed to making sure is the case,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.