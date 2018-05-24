The Senate passed its sexual harassment bill on Thursday as expected, despite criticism the language was easier on members than its counterpart measure in the House.

The bipartisan proposal from Sens. Roy Blunt and Amy Klobuchar passed by voice vote.

It comes just over three months after the House of Representatives passed its version of the reforms to the Congressional Accountability Act. The two bills will need to be reconciled before President Trump can sign the legislation.

The Senate bill was met with mixed reviews as some said it was a necessary step in the right direction, while others said it was too easy on members.

The House Ethics Committee advocated for its chamber’s version of the bill ahead of the Senate passage saying that its bill held members more accountable. The House version holds lawmakers personally liable for both sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits. The Senate bill only holds members responsible for harassment.

“It has been more than three months since the House passed the CAA Reform Act. The Senate has now introduced and may soon act on similar legislation intended to reform the CAA. We believe that any proposal to reform the CAA should include provisions to ensure that Members remain personally liable for their own conduct with respect to discrimination and retaliation, and that they remain liable even if they leave Congress,” the members said in the letter released ahead of the Senate vote.

The Senate bill does allow for the federal government to deduct the sum of any federal funds used in settlements from a senator’s finances if he or she does not repay the money to the U.S. Treasury within 180 days. The House bill requires repayment within 90 days and also allows for a member’s finances, possibly even their Social Security, to be garnished if they fail to do so.

Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, praised the bill’s passage and said it was an important step toward changing the culture on Capitol Hill.

“It overhauls the process. That was our first and major goal,” she said on the Senate floor after the vote.

The Senate language does require that the ethics panel in both chambers review settlements for members, which some fear allows lawmakers the ability to protect each other.

But Ms. Klobuchar said that once the House and Senate bills come together, the next Congress will begin with a new way of handling this issue.

“I believe we’re going to come back and have a much different story to tell about the workplaces that we work in,” she said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.