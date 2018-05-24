SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s call for a new system to investigate legislative ethics complaints (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Illinois lawmakers studying remedies to sexual harassment in state government say they are considering measures suggested by a colleague who claims retaliation by House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s complaint against Madigan will likely be investigated by the legislative inspector general. Cassidy complained Thursday that the inspector is not truly independent and the public knows little about the process.

Legislators in the House and Senate are preparing a package of legislation to address sexual harassment in the Capitol.

Springfield Republican Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (woh-JISS’-kee hih-MEH’-nez) is co-chairwoman of the House group. She says several of the issues that likely will be proposed next week address Cassidy’s concerns of independence, transparency, and clearer rules and guidelines.

___

4:20 p.m.

The chairman of the Illinois Legislative Ethics Commission says a process in which the commission must approve investigations by the inspector general offers checks and balances.

Sen. Terry Link is a Vernon Hills Democrat and member of the commission since its inception 15 years ago. The inspector general must have the commission’s go-ahead before investigating complaints she receives. Link says that prevents an inspector going “rogue.”

Rep. Kelly Cassidy says it’s a system ripe for abuse and there’s little transparency to it.

Cassidy is a Chicago Democrat who claims House Speaker Michael Madigan’s allies forced her resignation from her outside job because of her outspoken stance on rooting out sexual harassment in the Capitol.

Madigan denied involvement and asked the legislative inspector general to investigate.

___

12 p.m.

The Illinois lawmaker who says House Speaker Michael Madigan retaliated against her for statements about rooting out sexual harassment in the Capitol wants the process for investigating ethics complaints in the Legislature overhauled.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy says it is not independent. The Legislative Inspector General is tasked with investigations. But an ethics commission made up of House and Senate members must grant permission to proceed.

Cassidy says her demands last winter for a fully independent investigation of Madigan’s handling of sexual harassment prompted Madigan allies to ultimately force her to resign her job with the Cook County Sheriff.

Madigan denied involvement and asked the Legislative Inspector General to investigate.

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin has legislation to revamp the ethics investigation process but it has not moved.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.