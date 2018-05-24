President Trump canceled his highly anticipated summit Thursday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, telling him in a letter that North Korea’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” directed at the U.S. were unacceptable.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Mr. Trump told the North Korean leader.

The summit was thrown into doubt in recent days due to increasingly hostile comments from North Korean officials. On Wednesday night, a top North Korean diplomat called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and warned that the U.S. could face a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown” if the administration didn’t give Pyongyang more respect.

Mr. Trump told Mr. Kim that he was “very much looking forward to being there with you” in Singapore.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” the president said. “Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore Summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, applauded Mr. Trump’s decision.

“North Korea has a long history of demanding concessions merely to negotiate. While past administrations of both parties have fallen for this ruse, I commend the president for seeing through Kim Jong Un’s fraud,” said the Arkansas Republican. “As I have long said, our maximum-pressure campaign on North Korea must continue.”



