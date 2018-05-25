Sen. Ben Cardin said Friday that President Trump has thrown diplomacy with North Korea “off track.”

“I think most people believe the president is doing this for negotiating reasons. I’m just puzzled by it,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

He credited the president for being clear in what a deal with North Korea would look like, meaning a denuclearized Korean peninsula. He also said that, despite Democrats disagreement with Mr. Trump in other areas, they do want the president to succeed.

“This is an extremely dangerous situation. Millions of lives, literally, are at risk if there’s a miscalculation,” the senator said. “All of us want the president to succeed and find a diplomatic way to end the crisis on the Korean peninsula.”

Mr. Trump cancelled the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after hostile rhetoric from the regime, but he seemed open to moving forward after Mr. Kim sent a letter saying he is still willing to meet.

