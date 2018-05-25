Bill Fawell, a Republican running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been revealed to be a conspiracy theorist who believes one of the World Trade Center buildings collapsed during the September 11 terrorist attacks due to a controlled demolition.

A review of writings attributed to Mr. Fawell, a real estate broker running to represent Illinois’ 17th District, uncovered multiple instances of the House hopeful suggesting that 7 World Trade Center collapsed due to a controlled demolition meant to destroy government documents, CNN first reported Friday.

“Go to YouTube and punch in ‘Building #7’ It’s the third building that went down with the twin towers on 9/11,” Mr. Fawell wrote in his 2012 book, “New American Revolution,” according to CNN. “Nothing hit this building, not a thing, and it fell entirely upon its own. If it looks like a standard commercial implosion demolition, it’s because that is exactly what it is.”

“It’s interesting to note that the clandestine branch of the CIA was housed on the top floor,” Mr. Fawell continued. “No personnel were lost, but any and all documents were destroyed, just like a giant shredder. The Pentagon was hit in a wing being remodeled (but few people), that held a mountain of paperwork regarding 1 trillion dollars which the Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, was having trouble accounting for. That mountain of paperwork became a pile of ash.”

A blog maintained Mr. Fawell and updated as recently as early 2017 contains other examples of the candidate peddling conspiracy theories.

“If you agree with 2000 structural engineers that this is a controlled demolition of Building #7 on 9/11/01 that never got hit by a plane, housed CIA secret op offices on the top floor and held all the paperwork from the governments Enron prosecution that could have been turned on the banksters that financed it,… well, I think you’re spot on mate, cause that’s what I see,” he wrote in 2013.

“Sometime in 2016/17, there will be a massive attack on New York City and it will be destroyed,” he wrote in 2014. “And just like 9/11, it will be a production of our shadow U.S. Deep State government and our CIA, NSA, Israel’s Mossad, and a little help from their fiends [sic] in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s covert military force.”

Mr. Fawell defended his writings when questioned by CNN and reiterated that he doesn’t believe that 7 World Trade Center collapsed on its own.

“There’s no way that 1,500-degree jet fuel can melt steel that requires 2,500-degree temperatures to melt,” he told CNN.

The Illinois Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment, CNN reported.

Mr. Fawell is running for the U.S. House seat currently held by incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat won the district by 20 points in 2016. Mr. Fawell ran unopposed in the district’s Republican primarily in March, though his campaign has not yet reported any funds to the Federal Election Commission, CNN reported.

