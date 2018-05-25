President Trump took to Twitter on Friday to address the ongoing accusations of a spy or informant on his campaign.

“The Democrats are now alluding to the the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an ‘Informant’ who is paid a fortune and who “sets up” way earlier than the Russian Hoax?” he tweeted.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, a noted critic of the president, said earlier this week that any type of spy or informant on the campaign was there to monitor possible Russian activities, not to gather political information. Mr. Trump took this as acknowledgment that his campaign was monitored.

“Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST!” he added.

Mr. Trump doubled down on his claim that any spying was illegal and said that the story was not being covered by the majority of media outlets.

“Everyone knows there was a Spy, and in fact the people who were involved in the Spying are admitting that there was a Spy…Widespread Spying involving multiple people.” Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist Senior Editor But the corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story!” he tweeted.

