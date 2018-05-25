President Trump tweeted Friday that Democrats are rooting against him in negotiations with North Korea.

“Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch!” Mr Trumptweeted.

Democrats were highly critical of the president’s move on Thursday to withdraw from the North Korean nuclear summit set for next month. He withdrew after increasingly hostile talks from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but the regime said they are willing to still meet if Mr. Trump is open to it.

The president seemed pleased by the letter from North Korea and said he still hopes there can be peace in the region.

“Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!” he tweeted.

