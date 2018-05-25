Ivanka Trump is set to travel to California for a fundraiser with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy next month, Politico reported on Friday.

The two events will take place in Fresno and Los Angeles to raise money for Mr. McCarthy’s group Protect the House, which he started with Vice President Mike Pence, according to the report.

Ms. Trump serves as senior adviser to the president in addition to being his eldest daughter. The report includes a statement from her office describing the “strong relationship” between her and Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, after the two worked closely together on the tax bill.

