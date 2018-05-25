Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Friday that House Democrats sent President Trump a letter this week urging him to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller’s request for an interview.

“It was advice. We did point out to him that he will be compelled, presumably, by the special counsel to submit to an interview,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

He said the letter from members of the House Judiciary Committee was meant to encourage Mr. Trump to meet with the special counsel in hopes of bringing the investigation to its conclusion. When asked about Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s claim that Mr. Trump didn’t have to comply with the special counsel’s request, Mr. Nadler accused him of lying.

“Rudy Giuliani has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s lying through his teeth,” he said.

Mr. Nadler insists that the letter was meant as advice, but it was also highly critical of the president, calling him out for his social media use and advancing of “conspiracy theories.”

