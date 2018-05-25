Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that President Trump’s letter to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un withdrawing from the summit was a positive step in negotiations between the two countries.

“We finally got a president who has their attention. They’re playing the same old game they’ve played for 30 years, and Trump’s not going to tolerate it. So I think the letter was the right decision,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

He called out those criticizing Mr. Trump for canceling the meeting, saying that no president or administration has gotten this far in talks with the North Koreans. The senator said Mr. Trump remains committed to resolving the situation “diplomatically.”

“Here’s what you need to understand about North Korea and President Trump. He made the decision early on, within the first 30 days being in office, that I’m going to end the North Korean nuclear threat to our country and the world at large,” he said.

Mr. Trump cancelled the summit slated for next month after increasingly hostile rhetoric from the North Koreans. The regime issued a statement saying that they would still be willing to meet if the administration is willing.

