Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said late Thursday after attending a classified briefing on documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation that he supports the probe.

In an interview with NPR, Mr. McConnell said the Mueller investigation and a separate probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general into the FBI’s actions during the 2016 presidential campaign will resolve lingering questions about the election.

“The two investigations going on that I think will give us the answers to the questions that you raise — the [inspector general] investigation in the Justice Department and the Mueller investigation,” he said in an interview.

“I support both of them, and I don’t really have anything to add to this subject based upon the Gang of Eight briefing that we had today, which was classified,” Mr. McConnell continued.

Mr. McConnell spoke with NPR after he attended a meeting with law enforcement and intelligence officials and top House and Senate leaders at the Capitol. The White House had pushed for the meetings, including an earlier briefing at the Justice Department, to discuss whether the FBI used a confidential informant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Mr. McConnell did not attend the Justice Department meeting but was at the Gang of Eight meeting. The so-called Gang of Eight is a group of bipartisan lawmakers on the House and Senate Intelligence committees who have access to sensitive national security matters.

