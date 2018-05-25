A federal judge in Virginia on Friday afternoon delayed the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, moving it from July 10 to July 24.

In an order filed with the court, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III cited a family member’s medical procedure as the reason for the change. Prosecutors and defense counsel will still weigh in on the new trial date.

“Owing to a family member’s medical procedure, the Court cannot begin the jury trial on July 10, 2018 as currently scheduled,” Judge Ellis wrote. “It is thus necessary to reset the trial.”

Judge Ellis did not provide further details on which family member or the medical procedure.

Mr. Manafort is facing separate trials in Virginia and Washington, D.C., on charges of tax and bank fraud, money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent for his Ukrainian lobbying work.

The Washington trial is scheduled for September.

The charges were brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Mr. Manafort has pleaded not guilty in both the Washington and Virginia cases. The charges are not related to his role as chair of the Trump campaign.

