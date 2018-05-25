Rep. Tom Garrett and his wife reportedly treated his congressional staff as “personal servants,” Politico reported Friday.

The Virginia Republican apparently used his staff to buy groceries and pick up his clothes at his apartment, as well as watch the family dog. Four former staffers told Politico that they feared retribution from the Garretts, whom they say were known to have temper issues.

“We see no reason to respond to anonymous, unfounded allegations primarily targeting Congressman Garrett’s wife, made by Politico’s ‘unnamed’ sources,” Matt Missen, a spokesman for Mr. Garrett told Politico. “It is easy to spread untruths and even easier to exaggerate and imply wrongdoing when none exists.”

The issues became public when Mr. Garrett’s chief of staff resigned over “alleged misuse of official resources,” according to the report.

