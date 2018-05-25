The Trump administration has struck a deal to lift a ban on Chinese cellphone maker ZTE, according to multiple reports, potentially putting President Trump on a collision course with Congress.

Commerce Department officials told Capitol Hill lawmakers that the deal would require China to pay a $1.3 billion fine, replace ZTE’s board, impose national security conditions on the company’s operations and require ZTE to buy components from U.S. companies, according to reports.

However, the House and Senate have been advancing legislation that would tie the hands of the president in dealmaking with ZTE, which is under a crippling U.S. ban because it did business with Iran and North Korea in violation of sanctions.

ZTE also is considered a national-security risk because the Chinese government could spy though the phone. That prompted the Pentagon to ban the devices on military bases.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the deal, if Mr. Trump goes through with it, “would be helping make China great again.”

“Simply a fine and changing board members would not protect America’s economic or national security, and would be a huge victory for President Xi, and a dramatic retreat by President Trump. Both parties in Congress should come together to stop this deal in its tracks,” said the New York Democrat.

