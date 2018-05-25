The Trump administration has struck a deal to lift a ban on Chinese cellphone maker ZTE, according to multiple reports, potentially putting President Trump on a collision course with Congress.

Commerce Department officials told Capitol Hill lawmakers that the deal would require China to pay a $1.3 billion fine, replace ZTE’s board, impose national security conditions on the company’s operations and require ZTE to buy components from U.S. companies, according to reports.

However, the House and Senate have been advancing legislation that would tie the hands of the president in dealmaking with ZTE, which is under a crippling U.S. ban because it did business with Iran and North Korea in violation of sanctions.

ZTE also is considered a national-security risk because the Chinese government could spy though the phone. That prompted the Pentagon to ban the devices on military bases.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the deal, if Mr. Trump goes through with it, “would be helping make China great again.”

“Simply a fine and changing board members would not protect America’s economic or national security, and would be a huge victory for President Xi, and a dramatic retreat by President Trump. Both parties in Congress should come together to stop this deal in its tracks,” said the New York Democrat.

Earlier this week, speculation that a deal was in the works sparked objections on Capitol Hill.

In an overwhelming bipartisan vote Thursday, the House passed a defense bill that included language prohibiting the Pentagon from renewing contracts with companies doing business with ZTE.

The Senate Banking Committee in a 32-2 vote Tuesday advanced legislation that limited the president’s ability to ease sanctions on Chinese telecom companies, requiring the administration first prove to Congress that the company is complying with U.S. law.

At the time, Mr. Trump insisted there wasn’t a deal but said he “envisioned” a deal involving a big fine and other conditions.

The terms he envisioned were nearly identical to those reportedly communicated to officials in Congress.

Mr. Trump also has stressed that, far from going soft on China, it was his administration that cracked down on ZTE in the first place.

The telecom company has become entwined in high-stakes trade talks between the U.S. and China.

President Trump this month ordered a review of the ZTE ban in response to a personal request by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ban is devastating to ZTE, the second-largest manufacturer of cellphones in Chia, and could put as many as 70,000 employees out of work.

The company is headquartered in Mr. Xi’s hometown.

