President Trump said Friday night that the U.S. is having “very productive talks” with North Korea about reinstating the summit on denuclearization that Mr. Trump canceled a day earlier.

The president said the summit “if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th.”

He said “if necessary,” it will be extended beyond that date.

The president’s comments on Twitter came barely 24 hours after he wrote to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to cancel the disarmament talks, saying Pyongyang had been showing too much “hostility” toward the U.S.

In response to Mr. Trump backing out, North Korean officials said they were willing to meet the U.S. at any time.

The White House revealed Thursday that North Korea stood up an advance team from the U.S. in Singapore last week without explanation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Thursday that North Korea had stopped communicating with U.S. officials about the planned June 12 summit.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.