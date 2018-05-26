BOSTON (AP) - Advocates for people with Down syndrome are planning to gather at the Massachusetts Statehouse this week to meet with lawmakers.

The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress says they also plan to meet with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday during their annual Down Syndrome Advocacy Day on Beacon Hill.

The group says they want to press political leaders to support critical policies and funding to ensure that all people with Down syndrome have opportunities to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives in their community.

Advocates said Baker and state lawmakers have already taken steps to improve the lives of people with disabilities in Massachusetts.

They pointed to additional funding for the Turning 22 transition program and an initiative to help people with disabilities save for their future without risking losing important benefits.

