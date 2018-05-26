HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland is set to be released from federal custody nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence for hiding his political consulting roles in two campaigns.

Federal prison officials say Sunday is the anticipated release date for the Republican former governor, who has been staying at a halfway house since being discharged from a federal prison camp in January.

Prison officials have refused to explain why Rowland is being released early. Inmates can get time off their sentences for good conduct and participating in a drug treatment program.

Rowland was convicted in 2014 of plotting to hide political consulting roles for two failed congressional campaigns through sham contracts.

He resigned the governorship in 2004 amid a corruption scandal that sent him to prison for 10 months.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.