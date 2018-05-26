WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will address graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy.

Gen. Joseph Dunford is the commencement speaker Saturday at West Point’s graduation. Almost 950 cadets will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army during the ceremony at the academy’s football stadium.

Dunford is the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. He became chairman in October 2015.

Among the cadets scheduled to graduate this year will be the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line.

Simone Askew last year became the first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets, the highest position in the cadet chain of command.

Askew is from Fairfax, Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.