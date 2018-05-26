PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The Navy’s newest littoral combat ship is in New Hampshire to be commissioned.

About 5,000 people are anticipated for Saturday’s ceremony for the USS Manchester at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth. The warship honors New Hampshire’s biggest city and its sponsor is Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The ceremony will mark the point where the ship officially joins the Navy fleet.

The ships can hit speeds of up to 50 mph and utilize steerable waterjets instead of propellers and rudders to operate in shallow water.

The Navy has two different designs. The Manchester is the seventh of the tri-hulled, aluminum ships built at a shipyard in Alabama. The ships are designed to be equipped with swappable mission modules for surface warfare, anti-submarine duty or mine removal.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.