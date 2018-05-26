CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - As war spread across central Africa in the late 1990s, Rebecca Abdul and her mother, Masida “Mimi” Mwanamimi, moved across the countryside of the newly formed Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of her memories of their time on the road, Abdul said, is of her mother dodging soldiers, bombs and other fleeing refugees to help a woman give birth by the side of the road. Her mother had no formal midwife training, but was determined to help.

“That is one of the moments permanent in my mind,” Abdul said. “The war I went through really shaped who I am today. And I just thought, if we had had just one nurse, one educated person with us, we would have been able to save quite a few people.”

That experience led Abdul to focus on nursing when she decided to attend the University of Virginia years later, after moving to the U.S. in 2005 to live with her American father. But in 2013, as Abdul got ready to enter the School of Nursing in her second year, she received a phone call from Mwanamimi, who said she and Abdul’s half-siblings were on the move as the situation in the Congo had deteriorated again. Her decision to become a nurse became intertwined with a long quest to ensure her mother’s safety.

“After I heard from my mother, I lost focus,” Abdul said. “I was devastated. But I decided I would figure out how to get them out.”

After speaking with advisers, Abdul decided to take a leave of absence from nursing school and worked to scrape together enough money to move her family to a refugee camp in Tanzania. But, as a U.S. citizen, she decided to do more, and petition for her mother to come to America on an immediate relative visa.

At the time, Abdul estimated the visa process might take 15 months. It ended up taking almost three years, many international flights and hundreds of pages of paperwork. At each step of the way, Abdul said, she relied on her Christian faith, friends and nursing mentors to support her.

“A lot of students want to just plow along; they’re in a hurry,” said Emily Drake, a professor of nursing at UVa who advised Abdul to take a year off. “But you also have to take care of yourself. Rebecca has that spirit of resilience we’re trying to cultivate at the School of Nursing.”

Abdul shelled out dollar after dollar for international calling cards, coaching her mother through the application process and wracking her brain to remember unfamiliar words in Swahili. Just before she returned to nursing school in 2014, she took a DNA test to prove their relationship to immigration officers.

“It was devastating seeing all of my best friends entering their fourth year while I was just starting nursing school,” Abdul said. “My life as a nursing student has been a combination of me studying all night for an exam the next morning, and knowing I could get a call from my mom at any moment with questions or bad news.”

It ended up taking a year for DNA results to be submitted to immigration officers. During the 2016 election, Abdul said she also became worried that her mother, a refugee and a Muslim, might not be welcomed in America.

“People really lost hope that it took so long,” Abdul said. “I don’t mind fighting or going through things I need to go through, but it felt really devastating. The thing that kept me from giving up was that I didn’t get a ‘no.’ I knew that the only way I could make myself feel better was through helping her.”

Abdul never asked for special treatment, Drake said. The school is relatively small, so some students knew her story, but Drake said that, more than grades, nursing school must be about taking care of people and showing kindness. In the summer of 2017, after two years of work and with help from Sen. Tim Kaine’s office, Abdul heard that her mother qualified for the visa. Kaine’s office confirmed Abdul had reached out for help, and said that immigration issues are a frequent casework request, with more than 300 such inquiries since January.

Finally, Abdul could see a light at the end of the tunnel. After a brief visit to her family in the Congo, she sat down and began the exacting visa application. She also began working to get her siblings passports and student visas so they could go to school in Ghana.

“I slept when I could,” she laughed, describing working 36-hour shifts at her preceptorship at Inova Fairfax Hospital, as well as 12-hour night shifts in home health care and school work.

This April, she flew to Africa to take her siblings to boarding school and to coach her mother for her visa interview. Just one week ago, before Abdul took final exams, Mwanamimi was sitting down for a long-awaited interview at the U.S. consulate.

“We expected a long, hard interview, but the man just sat down, looked at her file, and said, ‘based on your profile, it seems like your daughter really wants you in America,’” Abdul said. “And he told her to come back in a few days to pick up the visa.”

On Mother’s Day, May 13, Mwanamimi landed at Washington Dulles International Airport and was met by Abdul. They both cried, Abdul said. She attended Abdul’s graduation May 19.

Abdul said the long, arduous immigration process made her question American immigration laws, but helped her feel closer to her family and friends. After graduation, Abdul is considering working in Nashville, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C. Her mother will live with her, study English and, they hope, also become a nurse.

“For us to be together after all these years is a blessing,” Abdul said. “You can’t turn a blind eye to your mother. My mother and I were very close; she was with me throughout the entire war. When I was trying to figure out what to do to help her, it all came back to that.”

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.