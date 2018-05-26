The White House sent a team of officials to Singapore Saturday to prepare for the on-again, off-again summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

White House press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the advance team for Singapore “will leave as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place.”

It was the latest sign that the June 12 denuclearization summit might take place after all. Mr. Trump canceled the meeting on Thursday, citing North Korea’s “open hostility” in its comments toward the U.S. in the past week.

But after Mr. Trump canceled the summit, North Korean officials immediately expressed regret and offered to meet with Mr. Trump “anytime.” The president said he was open to holding the meeting as planned.

Then on Saturday, Mr. Kim met unexpectedly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss salvaging the summit with Mr. Trump. Mr. Moon has been serving as a key broker of the U.S.-North Korea talks.

