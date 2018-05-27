Sen. Jeff Flake on Sunday did not rule out launching a Republican primary challenge to President Trump in 2020 and said he does hope a GOP alternative to Mr. Trump emerges for the next presidential election.

“It’s not in my plans, but I have not ruled anything out,” the Arizona Republican said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I do hope somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president, if nothing else to simply remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans have traditionally stood for.”

Mr. Flake, who is not seeking re-election this year, said if he were to run for president, he likely would run as a Republican.

“I think so. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said.

He said more Republicans in Congress need to stand up to Mr. Trump, but acknowledged that doing so could hurt them politically.

“This is the president’s party, and if you’re running in a primary right now and you stand up to the president, or stand up in some cases for empirical truth, then you have trouble in primaries,” Mr. Flake said.

“So I do think that as we get through the primary season, perhaps, then many of my colleagues will find a voice, but right now it’s difficult politically,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.