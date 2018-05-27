Howard County police have identified a 39-year-old man swept away in flash flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland, Sunday as Eddison Alexander Hermond and is asking the public’s help to locate him.

He was last seen in the area of La Palapa Grill & Cantina near Lot D on Main Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday, police said. He is described as a black male, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, an active member of the Army National Guard and a resident of Severn, Maryland. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police were alerted at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning that Mr. Hermond was missing and had not been seen since the previous evening.

On Sunday, torrential rains caused a flash flood in the small, historic city to the west of Baltimore. Nearly 8 inches of rain fell over a six-hour period, according to the National Weather Service, The Associated Press reported.

Over a three-hour period Sunday, an intense deluge of rain fell. Video on social media showed rapid muddy waters thrashing down the village’s historic Main Street. The water was so forceful that it swept cars easily down the street.

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said Monday morning it is the worst flooding the town has seen since an equally destructive flash flood occurred in 2016, the AP reported.

“If you look at the devastation and the damage, I would certainly say it’s worse than 2016,” he said. “We’ve had areas that were not even damaged at all two years ago terribly damaged this time.”

