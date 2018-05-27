DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are warning boaters and swimmers to be aware of changing weather conditions, after authorities rescued two young Duluth women who drifted into Lake Superior on an inflatable raft.
The Star Tribune reports that fire department and Coast Guard personnel were called to the scene Friday afternoon after the raft was carried into Lake Superior about a half-mile from shore.
Authorities say the women, ages 18 and 19, were taken out further into the lake by wind and currents.
No injuries were reported.
