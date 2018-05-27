Rudolph Giuliani, one of President Trump’s lawyers, said Sunday he no longer thinks special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian ties to the president’s 2016 campaign is legitimate, calling it a “rigged” investigation.

“Not anymore, I don’t,” Mr. Giuliani said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I did when I came in.

He cited recent allegations that the FBI may have planted a secret informant in Mr. Trump’s campaign, as well as recent comments from Judge T.S. Ellis III expressing skepticism about ties between the financial dealings of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and potential coordination with the Russian government.

He also said Mr. Trump does still want to sit for an interview with Mr. Mueller.

“He is adamant in wanting to do it, but we’re more convinced as we see it that this is a rigged investigation,” Mr. Giuliani said.

FBI and Justice Department officials briefed members of Congress last week about Stefan Halper, who reportedly set up meetings with members of Mr. Trump’s campaign in 2016 while appearing to be working as an informant for the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House lawyer Emmet Flood briefly attended the start of the briefings, but apparently left after making introductory remarks.

Mr. Giuliani defended their presence, saying the president has a right to be kept informed about the situation.

“I think the White House has every right to know. The president has every right to know as commander-in-chief,” he said.

But Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he told Mr. Flood at one of the meetings that he had no business being there.

Mr. Schiff said the meeting was always meant to provide Mr. Trump’s legal team with information about an investigation that potentially implicates the president.

“That is completely improper,” Mr. Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Schiff also said there is “no evidence” to support the theory that the FBI planted a “spy” in Mr. Trump’s campaign.

“This is part of the propaganda machine: let’s spread a completely fallacious story, and then let’s say that it needs to be investigated and give it a life of its own,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.