Gun-control activist David Hogg called Monday for perpetual social-media trolling of President Trump and for disruptive demonstrations at his brand-name hotels.

He told his 809,000 followers that they should respond to every tweet posted by the president with demands for gun control.

“We should all tweet ‘Why didn’t you ban bump-stocks and raise the age to purchase firearm to 21 when you said you would? Are you afraid of the @NRA?’ on every @realDonaldTrump tweet from now on,” Mr. Hogg tweeted.

Mr. Hogg had another idea to troll the president, apparently inspired by his success last week against Publix grocery chain.

“So when are we doing a die-in at Trump Hotel?” he wrote.



The gun-control issue is complicated though. A president does not have the legal power to raise the various federal weapons-purchase ages, which are set by law and also regulated by states anyway.

As for bump stocks, the Department of Justice already has proposed that devices, which enable a legal semi-automatic weapon to fire like an outlawed automatic one, are illegal under current law. But the regulatory proposal can’t take effect yet, under the requirements of administrative law.

Ironically, some of Mr. Trump’s moves of immigration have been halted by judges because of hasty regulatory decisions that the jurists decided don’t meet the legal requirements of due consideration and public input.

One Twitter follower quickly noted the problem.

Dude. Do you understand how the government works?



POTUS cannot magically ban and move the age up to buy a firearm. Maybe look at the other branches?



Of course your blind followers will retweet this and not understand a damn thing. — Brisleáin (@buddythewise) May 28, 2018

