Poland is willing to pay up to $2 billion for a permanent U.S. military base within its borders, arguing that having American troops stationed there would act as a check against Russian aggression in the region.

“Permanent U.S. troops in Poland will send a clear message to Russia of U.S. support for its Eastern European allies,” the Polish Defense Ministry said in a proposal obtained and published by the news outlet Onet.

“Poland’s commitment to provide significant support that may reach $1.5 [billion]-$2 billion by establishing joint military installations and provide for more flexible movement of U.S. forces,” the proposal continues. “Together, the United States and Poland can build an even stronger bond — one which guarantees the safety, security and freedom of its people for generations to come.”

Polish officials say they’ve held talks with their American counterparts about the plan, The Associated Press reported, and that lawmakers on Capitol Hill have begun conversations with the Pentagon about whether such a base is feasible.

The Polish proposal comes amid concern about Russian aggression in the region. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, along with other recent actions, have led Poland and other nations to seek stronger military ties with the U.S. in order to head off a potential confrontation.

Polish officials also cited Russia’s support of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, its cyberattacks against the U.S. during the 2016 presidential election, and other recent moves as justifications for an American military base.

But Russian officials say the construction of a U.S. base in Poland — which formally joined NATO in 1999 — would only make things worse.

“It depends what kind of base it will be,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, according to press reports.

“The immediate approach of NATO’s military structure to our borders does not in any way contribute to security and stability on the continent, on the contrary, these expansionist actions, of course, inevitably lead to countermeasures on the Russian side in order to balance the parity that breaks each time,” he continued.

During a visit to Warsaw in July 2017, President Trump said the U.S. shares a “strong alliance” with Poland and is “committed to maintaining peace and security in Central and Eastern Europe.”

At the same time, Mr. Trump often has spoken of the need for other nations to beef up their own defense spending, rather than rely on the U.S. to carry all of the financial load — an argument Polish officials seem keenly aware of.

“It is important to share the burden of defense spending, make the decision more cost-effective for the U.S. government, and allay any concerns for Congress in uncertain budgetary times,” the Polish Defense Ministry said in its outline.

