They weren’t saying “Ruuu.”
Yankees fans rained down boos on Rudy Giuliani after the team wished the former New York City mayor a happy birthday over the loudspeaker in Monday’s game against the Houston Astros.
Mr. Giuliani recently joined President Trump’s legal team amid the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference.
The 74-year-old was spotted wearing a Yankees ball cap and World Series ring at the game.
Fans may have been taking out their frustrations on Mr. Giuliani.
The Yankees were down 5-1 at the time of the birthday announcement and would go on to lose by that score.
